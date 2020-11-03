Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin has a sprained MCL and will miss 3 weeks. This was the reason for the Dolphins trade to pick up DeAndre Washington today from Kansas City as well to give the team more depth at running back. One would think Matt Breida would be the work-horses back moving forward while Gaskin is out and he would see a much larger role. Breida hasn’t done much this season since coming over via trade from San Francisco and will now have a golden opportunity to showcase his skills and make a case for getting more work the rest of the season even when Gaskin returns.

Injury happened very late in Sunday's game. So Dolphins will decide which back to use with Breida among Jordan Howard, Laird, Ahmed and newly acquired Washington https://t.co/jdf9B5kKWh — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 3, 2020

More on this story as it develops.

