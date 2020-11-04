Dolphins All-22 Breakdown: Tua’s First Start

Well, Dolphins fans, we made it through Tua Tagovailoa’s first start in one piece. More importantly, Tua made it out one piece against the vaunted Rams defense. So, what did we learn about Miami’s potential franchise-changing QB in his first start?

Not much! Tua finished the game 12-22 for 93 yards and one touchdown which is pretty underwhelming for someone Miami fans have built up so high in their minds. I get it. I was left wanting more too.

The Dolphins OC Chan Gailey called possibly the most conservative game I’ve ever seen in my life. It was giving me serious PTSD to watching Temple FB which is the other team I cover full time. Miami’s defense controlled the game consistently making Rams QB Jared Goff look like a highschooler. This meant Tua played pretty much the whole game with a multi-score lead and factoring in how conservative the Dolphins were, Tua’s numbers make sense.

Anyway, I went through and broke down all 22 of Tua’s throws to try and learn at least something about Miami’s new signal-caller.

Here’s what I learned:

This was one of the few RPOs Miami ran on Sunday. I’d like to see more of this going forward. pic.twitter.com/BxLU6gsMIe — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 3, 2020

This was Tua’s first completion of the game and one of the few RPOs Miami called on Sunday. I mentioned in my article last week I expected Miami to start phasing those in high numbers even though the Rams defense consistently defended them well coming into the game.

Miami opened up with one early but we didn’t see another for quite a while and this was the only one Tua actually threw out of. I’m assuming we will see more of this against teams who play a more traditional scheme.

The run play is a gap power play with a pulling guard (Erick Flowers) leading the way with Durham Smythe coming from the H-back spot. Tua is reading the LBs and SCB to see if they flow with the run action.

Both of them bite down, and Williams wins inside leverage off the snap making this an easy pitch and catch for Tua. I’ve seen some criticism of the placement of this throw, but I think Tua is protecting Williams from a potential middle of the field safety.

Miami needs to run more of these going forward.

Here I’d like Tua to better recognize Preston Williams positioning. If he tosses this pass back shoulder it’s a big play. pic.twitter.com/vegthZ3VCZ — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 3, 2020

This play was one of the few times Miami gave Tua a real chance to air the ball out down the field, and I think it serves as an important learning moment for the young QB.

Williams is running a straight go route against off-man coverage. The CB bails off the snap and gains depth pretty much staying ahead of Williams all the way down the field. Tua needs to recognize Williams’ positioning here and throw the ball on his back shoulder instead of trying to lead him into the endzone.

On last week’s countdown to kickoff show, I talked at length about how Miami will have to figure out how to marry Tua’s strengths with the strengths of his receivers. Here, Williams is looking for a jump ball against a smaller corner while Tua thinks Williams is going to run straight by him.

If Tua’s at Alabama there is a good chance Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, or Jaylen Waddle run this ball down or make it close at least. Williams isn’t that type of receiver, and Tua will have to adjust throwing to these guys.

This is a solid read. Rams are in C2, Rapp comes down to take away crosser and Tua throws to vacated deep zone. Rams CB just made a nice player here. pic.twitter.com/VUL1m5z9BN — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 3, 2020

Here is the other potential downfield shot Tua took on Sunday. This one is much closer to a completion, in fact, I’d argue Mike Gesicki should’ve made this catch, all things considered.

The best part of this play is Tua makes a good read. The Rams come in a two-high safety look. Miami has a bunch set to the right with Gesicki isolated to the left. Preston Williams runs a shallow crosser from right to left drawing the eyes of SAF Taylor Rapp who collapses down to take that throw away.

Tua sees it and throws the ball into the zone Rapp vacated because he’s got 1v1 coverage there. The throw is well placed and on time but Williams makes a great play on the ball to wrestle it away from Gesicki.

This is a good process from Tua and 9 out of 10 times this throw would’ve resulted in a big play. This is why box score scouting isn’t the way to go.

This is one of my favs. He starts to his left and then comes back to his right with good timing and placement. pic.twitter.com/NHzwoFkXN5 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 3, 2020

I Tweeted this out the other day, but my biggest takeaway from watching Tua against the Rams is at the least he’s willing to go through progressions and come off reads. As mundane as that sounds, it’s something Carson Wentz is struggling with right now, and he’s in year five.

Tua starts to his left where he’s got Gesicki running a corner route to the front pylon and Preston Williams running a post route. The Rams cover this up perfectly. The pass off between the OCB and SCB is as good as it gets and the safety over the top does a great job gaining depth and being in a position to make a play on either route.

Tua sees the defense has got it covered so he comes back to his right where he’s got 1v1 coverage with Jakeem Grant. Grant is running a simple comeback route but sometimes young QBs struggle with placement outside the numbers on their second or third read.

Tua shuffles reset his feet and delivers an accurate and on-time pass to Grant for the completion. This throw could use a little more velocity if we are being honest, but when placement and timing are perfect you can get away with it.

Tua missed here. Grant is open with a ton of green grass. He’s gotta make this throw. pic.twitter.com/7m6KnGxw3k — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 3, 2020

Alright, the last one for this week. This play is pretty simple, in that, Tua needs to make throws like this more consistently. Grant is wide open on this drag route for a first down and then some. There’s a ton of grass in front of him, and Grant’s one of the faster players in the league.

The Rams get pressure thanks to a nice stunt with a blitzing LB, and Aaron Donald is an utterly dominant player. If protection held up better here, I have no doubt Tua makes this throw. Regardless though, it’s a play he will need to make going forward if he wants to be a transcendent talent.

In college, Tua was a smooth operator under pressure and in the pocket. On Sunday, he looked a little rattled to me, especially early in the game. My best guess is it was a product of not playing in a long time and adjusting to the increased speed of the NFL.

He will get better with more reps.

Conclusion:

Okay, so let’s do a checklist of negatives and positives from the All-22.

Positives: Quick decision-maker, willing to go through progressions, and played within himself

Negatives: Pocket movement, Playcalling (not his fault), and first game jitters

So what did we learn? Again, not much. Be happy with the win, keep an eye on things above, and have some patience Dolphins fans. There were plenty of positive plays I didn’t include in this piece for the sake of brevity. Next week, I’d expect something a little more robust since Myles Gaskin won’t be available. Miami needs to #LetTuaCook.

