Jonathan Taylor and his situation with the Indianapolis Colts was the big story of last week around the NFL. Will he or won’t he be traded? The Miami Dolphins were one of the rumored teams to be interested, as phone calls and preliminary offers between the teams were talked about. Even though no trade was completed, Taylor is starting the season on the PUP list for the Colts, meaning he will miss the first four games. Legendary NFL Insider Peter King of NBC believes trade talks between Miami and Indianapolis shouldn’t be dead, and he has come up with a fair compromise that may work for both sides.

Per King, “I think if I’m Colts GM Chris Ballard, I give Jonathan Taylor two weeks of a cooling-off period, then quietly meet with him and assess if there’s way to make the relationship sound again. If not, get a second-round pick and a conditional pick from Miami. (I’m assuming the running back-starved Dolphins would pay that for 13 games of a top-five back after he comes off PUP in week five this season, plus a likely contract extension.) The conditional will be nothing if Taylor only plays 2023 in Miami; if he is on the opening-day roster of Miami in 2024, that pick becomes a 2025 third-rounder. Fair? I think so.

Many believe, myself included that the odds of Taylor getting traded before or around the October 31st trade deadline was far greater than him being traded last week prior to the season. The Colts are not going to give him away, and until real games are played and the season starts, teams who may be interested aren’t “desperate” enough to cough up the picks or players to land him. This time of year, every team thinks they are “good enough,” and until they see tangible, real results on the field in games, their eyes may be blinded by how they view their talent.

The trade proposal King offered up is reasonable and fair, and I think once all sides do cool off, that is a trade that could work for all parties involved. We will see.