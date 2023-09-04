ESPN NFL Prognosticator and Analyst Mike Clay predicts the Miami Dolphins will go to the Super Bowl this upcoming season. He has them playing the Philadelphia Eagles, with the Eagles coming out on top.

Clay says, “Are the Chiefs and Eagles the best teams in their respective conference? I believe so. Is it fun to predict a repeat Super Bowl? No, it’s not.

I’m very much in on the Dolphins this season, and it’s not a stretch to think, come playoff time, that their loaded defense (especially once Ramsey returns) can contain the Kansas City offense a bit while the Tagovailoa/Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle trio delivers the goods on offense, sending Miami to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1984.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are well-positioned to repeat as NFC champions, and this time Hurts, A.J. Brown and the rest of this roster will get them over the top.”

NFL Insider Peter King of NBC recently made his NFL predictions for the upcoming season and has Miami on the outside of the playoffs. Needless to say, there is a wide range of opinions on the Dolphins for this season. With the AFC being extremely deep with many talented teams, it will be interesting to see what teams do make the playoffs.

Miami has one of the most talented rosters in the league, and if they can stay healthy, the offense can grow in year 2 in Mike McDaniel’s offense. Vic Fangio can get his players on defense on the same page. The sky is the limit for the Dolphins, and many, like Mike Clay of ESPN, are believers in the Fins if those things all fall into place. But we know the cloud hanging over the Dolphins’ head this year entering the season is that their starting quarterback can stay healthy as he has missed many games since entering the NFL. This is something that has others (like Peter King) thinking Miami will miss the playoffs.