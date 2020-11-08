Sit Back and Enjoy the Ride

Ladies and gentlemen, I need a cigarette! Coming off the heels of the Dolphins 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard not to be excited. Excited for the future of this team and excited for the city of Miami. Excited for the fans who have endured so much pain in the last couple of decades and excited for Tua Tagovailoa. Excited that it finally seems Miami has the right guy to lead the charge in Brian Flores.

Sunday’s game once again featured a full team victory. Something Flores talks about in almost press conference is winning in all three phases of the game. Miami did that Sunday to win their 4th consecutive game.

The defense once again got the scoring started with yet another Emmanuel Ogbah strip-sack of Kyler Murray leading to a scoop and score by Shaq Lawson. What I loved most about the play was the hustle rookie defensive back Brandon Jones showed to sprint downfield to put the key block on the Cardinals lineman that allowed Lawson to walk into the end zone untouched. That’s the kind of effort this team shows play in and play out. Team football. Murray was able to run for 106 yards and pass for 283 yards with 4 total TD’s but when it mattered most Miami’s defense stepped up. 4th and 1, 5:20 left in the game, Arizona at Miami’s 40-yard line, Chase Edmonds gets the handoff. Zach Sieler makes arguably the biggest play of the game to drive his man back, shed the block, and make the tackle for no gain forcing the turnover on downs. Making plays when they have to is what this defense has been all about this season.

The special teams again dominated. Can we call Jason Sanders the best kicker in the NFL? I believe so. Sanders is a perfect 17/17 on the season and set a new franchise record recording his 20th consecutive FG dating back to last season. The guy just doesn’t miss. Drilling a 56 yard FG going into the half was HUGE. Again delivering a clutch 50 yard FG to give Miami the lead with 3:30 left in the 4th quarter proved to be the difference. Andrew Van Ginkel forced a fumble on the opening kickoff in the 2nd half which ultimately was recovered by the Cardinals. Those are the types of plays that this team makes. Matt Haack also had another nice day recording another downed put inside the 20.

How about this offense? It all starts with Tua Tagovailoa and his 20-28 for 248 yards and 2 TD’s combined with 35 yards rushing performance. None more important than the 1 yard quarterback sneak to seal the victory for Miami. Tua was accurate, poised, and clutch when he needed to be. This game was a back and forth, Tua vs. Kyler that proved it wasn’t too big for the rookie. Tua showed the “wiggle” that certain tv analysts claimed he didn’t have. On a crucial 3rd and 4 at the start of the 4th quarter Tua side-stepped a free rusher, runs to his right, jukes out all-pro safety Budda Baker and dives forward for a first down. The drive ultimately led to Mack Hollins catching an 11 yard TD pass from Tua. Hollins first reception as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Beautiful throw and a beautiful catch. Hollins was playing due to an injury Preston Williams suffered on his TD reception in the 2nd quarter. Devante Parker had a quiet 4 catches for 64 yards on the day but all of those receptions came after Williams got hurt. Stepping up for the rookie quarterback and making plays when called upon. All in all, Tua proved exactly why Miami drafted him 5th overall. Fantastic performance by the rookie.

This Miami Dolphins team showed grit and resilience that we have come to expect from a Brian Flores led team. Traveling cross-country, playing against a red-hot Cardinals team coming off their bye week, dealing with injuries, and still managing to pull off the upset victory! This team is a fun team that plays for each other. And with an upcoming schedule consisting of the next 4 games vs teams with a combined 7-41-1 record… things are about to get very fun in Miami.

PS… Brian Flores should be in consideration for Coach of the Year.

