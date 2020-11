Former NFL Head Coach Rex Ryan gloats about Tua’s performance as he was one of the only voices on ESPN for weeks saying the Dolphins made the right move by starting him when they did and that Tua would be a Superstar. Also, ESPN personalities Mike Greenberg, Dan Orlovsky, and Ryan Clark discuss the Dolphins win over Arizona, and Tua and Dan Orlovsky also apologizes to the Dolphins organization and admits he was wrong about Tua and the decision to start Tua and bench Fitzpatrick.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE