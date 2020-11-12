On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about all of the latest Miami Dolphins news. First and foremost they talk about Ian’s big moment from earlier this week as he was named the 2020 NFL Fan of the Year representing the Miami Dolphins. We give you all the behind the scenes information of how it came about, how he found out, what is next for him now that he has this title, and could our very own Ian Berger be headed to the Super Bowl this year? You will want to hear this story and all of the inside details. Then Mike and Ian talk about the Miami Dolphins big win over Arizona and why that was a huge step in the career of Tua. They go over Preston Willams injury and what will the Dolphins do next at the wide receiver position. Plus they preview this week’s upcoming game vs the LA Chargers and the Tua vs Herbert match-up the world is going to be watching. All of this, plus some friendly tips on how to navigate social media and Dolphins Twitter in this day of age on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

