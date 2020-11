Miami Dolphins superstar defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah joined legendary NFL reporter Peter King on his podcast this week and spoke about a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins. Such as Tua and the kind of leader he is, what Miami has done so far in this 2020 season, and his performance thus far at the midway point of the season. A must-listen interview you won’t want to miss from one of the Dolphins’ best players on the roster.

