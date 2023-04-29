On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ two draft Picks on Night 2 of the NFL Draft. Miami selected Cam Smith at Pick #51 and Devon Achane at Pick #84. Many fans are surprised Miami took a CB at Pick #51; we talk about why you shouldn’t be surprised and why cornerback was a need for this team. We also talk about the speed Achane brings to Miami, running a 4.32. He does have red flags being only 5’8″ tall, and we discuss if that will hamper his NFL career. Then we speculate what Miami will do in Rounds 6 and 7. Also, it is safe to guess, Miami is going to address tight end and offensive line in free agency after the draft to fill out its roster. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





