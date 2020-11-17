WARNING: This video clip will probably drive Miami Dolphins fans nuts. Michael Smith has one of the craziest takes on Tua I have heard in a while. Even when he plays well after three starts, it doesn’t matter, and it’s not impressive because he doesn’t have to do much like he didn’t have to do much at Alabama. I guess Mr. Smith didn’t watch many of Tua’s games at Alabama as he put up huge numbers and was a big reason why they won many games with ease. Michael Holley is more level-headed and reasonable with his opinion but wow, Michael Smith I have no idea what games he is watching.

