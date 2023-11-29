According to the latest study from Gambling.com, the Miami Dolphins are The Eighth Luckiest Team in the NFL so far this season.

The factors include a team’s overall number of injuries this season, how many times they have lost a game when they were leading the game going into the 4th quarter, how many times they have lost a game by 5 points or less, their field goal success percentage, a loss in overtime, and how many weeks their named QB1 has been injured for this season.

The Miami Dolphins have had the best luck this season, with an index score of just 20.49 out of 100!

The results for The Top 10 Luckiest Teams in the NFL are below.

Rank Teams Index Score (out of 100) 1 Kansas City Chiefs 7.29 2 Dallas Cowboys 8.33 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 10.57 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 11.26 5 Las Vegas Raiders 16.79 6 San Francisco 49ers 19.23 7 Philadelphia Eagles 19.59 8 Miami Dolphins 20.49 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21.92 10 Atlanta Falcons 22.09

Methodology

To determine the Unluckiest Teams in the NFL, we analyzed six different factors to determine our overall index. The factors were: How many total injuries a team has had, How many times a team has lost by 5 points or less, How many times a team has lost in overtime, How any times a team has lost when leading into the 4th quarter, their field goal success percentage and how many weeks their QB1 has been injured for.

To get this data, we used the official NFL scores page to research the following factors: How many times a team has lost by 5 points or less, How many times a team has lost in overtime, and How many times a team has lost when leading into the 4th quarter. We used the official NFL’s special teams stats page to find their field goal success percentage. We used Sportrac’s data on how many total injuries each team has had in the NFL so far and how many weeks their QB1 has been injured for.