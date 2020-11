Mike Florio and Chris Simms of NBC Sports spoke about Tua after Sunday’s performance vs the Chargers and how Tua has looked so far after three NFL starts. Plus they talk about the comment by Tua that is being taken out of context regarding Tua saying the NFL hasn’t been that hard.

