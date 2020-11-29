The Dolphins came out and took care of business on the road against a division rival and easily beat the NY Jets on Sunday 20-3 and Tom and Mike are here to break down the victory on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show. The defense was spectacular once again for the Dolphins and dominated the entire game, while on the other hand the offense had its struggles but did just enough for Miami to win. The Dolphins are now 7-4 and currently hold the 6th playoff spot in the AFC. The big story coming out of this game is what is happening off the field with superstar rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. How bad is his thumb injury, will it keep him out multiple weeks as the NFL Network reported could be the case Sunday morning, and when he does come back does he get his starting job back? We talk about today’s win and the Tua situation and more all on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

