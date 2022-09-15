Carter and Jorge are back with another season of the TuAmigos Podcast. On today’s show, the guys grade Tua’s Week 1 performance vs New England and debate whether this team is any different than last year’s Miami Dolphins team. They talk about the fall of Mike Gesicki and about the next few games and possibly playing them without Austin Jackson, Terron Armstead, and Byron Jones. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE