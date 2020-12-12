NFL Reporter Dov Kleiman broke the story of the fines the NFL passed out from last Sunday’s Bengals-Dolphins Brawl. DeVante Parker, Christian Wilkins, and Emmanuel Ogbah were the three Dolphins players who were hit the hardest in the pocketbook with Wilkins having the largest fine of the Dolphins players.
Players fined for the brawl between the #Dolphins and the #Bengals
Mike Thomas – $4,853
Mack Hollins – $4,412
Emmanuel Ogbah -$10,500
DeVante Parker – $10,500
Christian Wilkins – $12,500
Mackensie Alexander – $15,000pic.twitter.com/YFsg4xEZGr
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2020