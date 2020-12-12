NFL Reporter Dov Kleiman broke the story of the fines the NFL passed out from last Sunday’s Bengals-Dolphins Brawl. DeVante Parker, Christian Wilkins, and Emmanuel Ogbah were the three Dolphins players who were hit the hardest in the pocketbook with Wilkins having the largest fine of the Dolphins players.

Players fined for the brawl between the #Dolphins and the #Bengals Mike Thomas – $4,853

Mack Hollins – $4,412

Emmanuel Ogbah -$10,500

DeVante Parker – $10,500

Christian Wilkins – $12,500

Mackensie Alexander – $15,000pic.twitter.com/YFsg4xEZGr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2020

