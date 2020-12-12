NFL Reporter Dov Kleiman broke the story of the fines the NFL passed out from last Sunday’s Bengals-Dolphins Brawl. DeVante Parker, Christian Wilkins, and Emmanuel Ogbah were the three Dolphins players who were hit the hardest in the pocketbook with Wilkins having the largest fine of the Dolphins players.

 

