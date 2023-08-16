It has been speculated that Christian Wilkins is “HOLDING IN” with the Dolphins and not practicing over the past week because he is unhappy with his contract status with the team as Wilkins is in the final year of his deal and wants a new long-term contract. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday morning that Wilkins’s recent lack of practice in team drills relates to his contract. And McDaniel went on to say, “When he practices is up to him.”

Numerous defensive tackles have received big-money contract extensions this offseason; Wilkins has not. It was thought that Miami would prioritize this at the start of the offseason, but they were unable to agree to terms on a deal. About a week ago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Dolphins’ front office mid-judged the defensive tackle market this offseason, and that is why Miami and Wilkins hadn’t come to terms on a new deal. It appears now Wilkins is taking matters into his own hands by not participating in 11 in 11 team drills at practice and doing very limited to no work in practice at this point which started about a week ago. Wilkins would be fined if he were not to show up and holding out. By showing up each day but not participating and “holding-in” he is not subject to team fines.

