The Dolphins face an uphill battle with Kansas City today and they won’t have starting linebackers Kyle Van Noy or Elandon Roberts on the field to help them. The Dolphins made both INACTIVE Sunday morning and neither will play. This comes on the heels of the news from Saturday that Myles Gaskin was placed on the COVID list and may miss multiple weeks moving forward.

With the Dolphins down two starting linebackers, I would expect to see them in a lot of nickel and dime packages vs Pat Mahomes and this KC offense. Also, expect to see KC try and exploit Miami’s lack of depth at linebacker and run the ball more than usual.

