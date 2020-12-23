Louis Ragone and Jim Johnson join Michael Fink to preview Saturday nights Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders. We open the show with Lou talking about how our defense should shut down the Raider offense. Jim then talks about our offense against the Raider defense. We briefly go over the injury report. Next, we talk about Xavian Howard wanting his contract redone. We have a bit of a debate on Tua’s play. Louis isn’t happy with the execution on offense and he explains why. I asked the guys which one of them thinks we’re making the playoffs and their answers weren’t filled with confidence. I believe we’ve got a shot against Buffalo should we beat the Raiders. We close the show wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

