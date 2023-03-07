Per Adam Schefter of ESPN the Miami Dolphins have informed Bryon Jones they are releasing him on March 15th and the Dolphins have designated Jones a Post-June 1st cut, which will save Miami $13,6 million on the cap. But that money won’t be able to be spent until June 1st and not when free agency begins in mid-March. Byron Jones played 30 games for Miami over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and had two interceptions. He missed the entire 2022 season with an Achilles injury.

