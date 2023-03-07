Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that former Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey will sign a 1-day contract this week with the Dolphins and officially announce his retirement. Pouncey was a 1st round draft pick of Miami in 2011 and played for Miami between 2011-2017 before playing a few years in San Diego at the end of his career. During his time in Miami Pouncey played in and started 93 games and made 3 Pro Bowls.