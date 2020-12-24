The Two Old Dolfans are at it again and they can’t stop talking about this crazy NFL season. The national talking heads who were predicting en-mass that the “coach” would beat the “rookie quarterback” get some verbal punches thrown their way. This episode pokes more fun at Gase, as always. Could the Dolphins actually end up with the number 3 pick? Scott references a CBS sports article on the Dolphins draft that says so. They talk Patriots game, and look forward to Las Vegas and the Chuckies. Running versus passing QBs? Analyzing Pro bowl snubs. In honor of the holiday season, Scott closes it out singing/laughing through the 12 days of Dolphins written by @hotstover.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE