The Miami Dolphins just completed their 2020 season with a record of 10-6 and made tremendous strides this year as a team. The Dolphins had the second-youngest team in the league and made many improvements on defense especially forcing turnovers where their best player Xavien Howard intercepted 10 passes. The Dolphins have many needs this offseason, especially on offense that needs to add playmakers to help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Still, Howard is looking to renegotiate his contract, and there is a feeling he might not show up to offseason workouts and possibly hold out. This is an issue worth monitoring this offseason.

Howard has 4 years left on his contract, which was extended in May of 2019 that paid him $76.5 million with about $40 million guaranteed. The problem is that deal was reached that deal has been surpassed by other players, including Byron Jones, who signed an $82.5 million free-agent contract last year with $57 million guaranteed. Jones doesn’t make the impact plays that Howard makes, as evidenced by Jones only having 4 interceptions in his entire career than Howard’s 22 interceptions. Both have been in the NFL about the same time. Why the Dolphins gave Jones a huge contract knowing he doesn’t make as many plays as Howard does, I have no idea, but with Howard coming off a career year, he wants to get rewarded.

Howard recently switched agents and is now represented by David Canter, who has a history of playing hardball with the Dolphins with his clients. The Dolphins lost some players like Olivier Vernon and Paul Solia when their contracts hit free agency, and the Dolphins balked and let those players leave. Obviously, it’s different this time with the Dolphins having a different regime, but are the Dolphins going to want to renegotiate with 4 years left on Howard’s deal. Howard isn’t the first player and wouldn’t be the last to want his contract reworked after a couple of years and outperforming the contract.

This is the first time in general manager Chris Grier’s tenure with the final say where a player wants his contract reworked in the middle of his deal. How he handles it will be interesting. The last time the Dolphins gave a new contract during the middle of one was with Reshad Jones, and the Dolphins got burned because he was coming off a torn labrum in 2016 and missed most of that year, in which the team went to the playoffs, but he wasn’t the same player and had shoulder issues he played through in 2018. He didn’t get off on the right foot with Brian Flores when he became the new head coach in 2019, and the Dolphins ended up releasing him after the season, and they are finally out of his contract now. Howard has a knee injury history, so does that factor in? Other players will observe this situation. Grier could play hardball because Howard has 4 years left on his contract, or he could rework the deal and move money around to where he gets more guaranteed money, like what the New England Patriots did with their defensive back Stephon Gilmore is past year moving money from the last year of his contract into this year; however that’s a short-term solution and kicking the can down the road honestly.

It was reported that at the trade deadline in October, teams were calling the Dolphins about Howard’s availability, and teams balked at the Dolphins’ asking price. That’s something I would do in a worst-case scenario. I don’t think the Dolphins should look to trade Howard because he is one of their best playmakers and leaders of this defense. This team has to keep its players instead of trading them away for draft assets. Having said that, every player in the NFL can be traded if the price is right. The Dolphins traded Larmey Tunsil over a year ago for 2 first-round picks and a second-round pick. Last year the Jacksonville Jaguars traded their star corner, Jalen Ramsey, to the Los Angeles Rams for 2 first-round picks and a 4th round pick. Plus, Ramsey got a contract worth $100 with guarantees. If things got that bad, that is your framework for a deal, 2 first-round picks, and more, but that’s the worst-case scenario.

I think this will be a situation worth monitoring. Howard should be looking to get more guaranteed money after a career year, and the Dolphins should find a way to work with him. If things go, bad other players will look at this situation. It will be interesting how Grier and Flores handle this situation, especially considering Flores comes from the Patriots. They typically don’t pay their players’ top dollar and have a history of trading their better players for the best value. It will be interesting to see how this plays out this year, considering all of the needs this team has.