On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about the big news of the week which is the Dolphins moving on from linebacker Kyle Van Noy. They break down the situation from all sides and talk about how and why this move came about. Did Miami make the right move? Is it too early to call? What will Miami do with the extra cap space and where might that be allocated? Also, Mike and Ian talk about what other players on the Dolphins roster may be the next roster cuts in the next few days and weeks. Bobby McCain? Eric Rowe? And will the Dolphins be looking to bring back and re-sign guys like Davon Godchaux and Ted Karras? Then the boys talk about if Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t brought back which free agent veteran quarterback may be a good fit for Miami. And out of the free-agent running backs who also may be a good fit. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

