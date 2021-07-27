Xavien Howard reported to training camp early on Tuesday morning but the drama in Miami began late Tuesday night. Howard by arriving at camp avoided a $50,000 per day fine. On Tuesday evening on his personal Instagram account, Howard released a statement stating he is requesting a trade out of Miami.

It would be very surprising if we see Howard participate in any on-the-field drills in camp with the Dolphins until he is traded.

More on this story as it develops