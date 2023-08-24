Tua responds on the field in games, and on Wednesday, he responded to one of his critics.

Tua has been the target of the national media for some time now, from discrediting his ability to predicting a bleak future for him in the league. Tua Tagovailoa has proven himself to be a consummate professional in every single one of his media sessions. Today, however, it seems Tua is done with the disrespect.

On Monday, during a segment on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” Ryan Clark said, “Let me tell you what he wasn’t doing; he wasn’t in the gym, I’ll bet you that. He might spend a lot of time in the tattoo parlor. He was not at the dinner table eating what the nutritionist had advised. He looks ‘happy.’ He is thick. He’s built like the girls working at Onyx.”

ESPN has been on a decline lately due to the channel being less about legit analysis and more about “hot takes.” As far as takes go, this one was as cold as an iceberg. Ryan Clark is typically a very well-spoken and decent analyst, but this comment was downright uncalled for.

Tua has admitted to typically staying away from the chatter on social media or media in general. Still, he has made comments in the past that led to Rich Eisen dubbing him “Salty Tua” on his radio show last year. As far as it goes, I believe Tua is disinterested in how people talk about his play on the field, but I think since the concussion coverage last year, he’s felt that his personal life has been in the spotlight way too often. Tua is a very personal guy, even declining an opportunity to be on Netflix’s new series “Quarterback,” as he felt it dove way too deeply into the personal lives of the players featured.

The recent comments by Clark have seemed to strike a nerve, as Tua responded during his media session today. “It’s a little weird when other people are talking about other people, and they’re not that person. It’s just a little weird.” Tua said, ending with, “I’d appreciate it if you kept my name out ya mouth.” This answered the question, “What would you say to Ryan Clark right now?”

Tua has always conducted himself in class, but it seems like enough was finally enough. Tua’s comments will likely fuel a Dolphins team on the precipice of greatness, with all the pieces in the right places. As a fan, I’d be willing to run through a wall for Tua, so I can only imagine his teammates feeling the same way.