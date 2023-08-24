Senior reporter for The Athletic Vic Tafur reports that the Miami Dolphins contacted the Las Vegas Raiders about trading for running back Josh Jacobs. Per Tafur and his reporting, the Raiders told the Dolphins they were not interested in trading Josh Jacobs and that he wasn’t available. There was also an NFL Network report unrelated to this story, and the Dolphins specifically stated the Raiders have no intention to trade Jacobs as he holds out of training camp.

This would fall in line with the reports that Miami called the NY Giants inquiring about Saquon Barkley and the Detroit Lions about D’Andre Swift earlier this offseason, not to mention their interest in Vikings running back Dalvin Cook both in March when he was still a member of the Vikings and then after they had released him. It was reported on Wednesday that Miami had made a formal trade offer to the Indianapolis Colts about trading for disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor. The talks between the teams are ongoing.

From the actions of the Dolphins, it appears they are hell-bent on upgrading the running back position heading into the 2023 season.

Josh Jacobs is 25 years old and about to enter his 5th season in the NFL. He was an All-Pro running back in 2022, leading the league in rushing with 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 53 receptions for 400 yards. He has started 59 of 60 games he has played during his career and has a career rushing yard total of 4,740. Yards and 40 touchdowns. Jacobs had the franchise tag placed on him in March. He hasn’t participated in any portion of OTAs or training camp this offseason as he is frustrated that he doesn’t have a long-term deal and financial security beyond this year. Jacobs is set to earn $10.1 million this year on the franchise tag.