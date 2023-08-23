As the old saying goes, “In for a Penny, In for a Pound.” And with that thought process in mind, the hell with rational thought and logic, the Miami Dolphins should go get Jonathan Taylor.

That’s right; it makes no logical sense; I know there will be ramifications down the road with the salary cap, but screw it.

Miami has made “ALL IN” moves by trading for Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and Bradley Chubb; there is no turning back now; let’s finish the story. Complete the process.

Go Get Jonathan Taylor!

Is Miami projected to be $32 million over the 2024 Salary Cap as of today? YES

Does this move make that number higher in 2024? YES

Guess what? Worry about that next February and March.

Sometimes you have to throw caution to the wind, put your hands up in the air and say screw it. Live for today!

Go Get Jonathan Taylor

I admit I am a flip-flopper on this issue as I have gone back and forth on the merits of paying a running back big money.

My head tells me no; my heart tells me to make the trade.

And if we didn’t have a starting quarterback with injury and head injury concerns, I would probably be against this trade.

But Tua is who he is. We all love him but he injury prone. He never gives you a full season. And if Miami is going to play three to four games each season with a backup, let’s make his life easier. Go get Jonathan Taylor!

If we want not to see Tua get hit as much…Go get Jonathan Taylor and run the ball more!

Plus, Miami’s offensive line through the preseason seems far better at run blocking than pass blocking. And in the NFL, you play to your strengths. Go Get Jonathan Taylor

The challenge with this trade is Miami must not only give up draft picks (they have only a few in 2024 already) and then when you obtain Taylor, you must give him a contract extension (I mean, he wants out of Indy for a reason, and that reason is $$)

So right now, Miami has draft picks in Rounds 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 next year. The 3rd round pick Miami lost due to tampering for Sean Payton and Tom Brady, and the 4th round pick is now owned by Kansas City as part of the Tyreek Hill trade.

You factor that on top of Miami only having 4 draft picks in 2022 and 4 draft picks in 2023. That would be a third year in 2024 where the Dolphins have very few draft picks, and for long-term success, that isn’t good.

But again, screw it. Live for today.

If you trade for Jonathan Taylor, does it mean that Xavien Howard, Zach Sieler, and Emmanual Ogbah may all be gone from this team next year? Yep

But, ya know what? Two of those guys may be gone anyway, so we may as well get Jonathan Taylor.

Analytics be damned. The eggheads will hate this article, and I admit this is all emotion and not much logic. Go get Jonathan Taylor.

Miami hasn’t won a playoff game in 23 years. Let that sink in…23 years.

Miami hasn’t had a home playoff game since 2008. It’s gonna be 2024 before the playoffs start this upcoming season.

I’m tired of losing.

I’m tired of watching other teams play big games in January and February.

Sometimes, ya gotta just say screw it and go for it.

GO GET JONATHAN TAYLOR!