I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous about playing Buffalo and Baltimore for the remainder of the season, but Dallas doesn’t scare me. Sure, Dallas was embarrassed in New York and will be looking to make a statement with the Dolphins; however, this will not be a statement game for Dallas.

With all that said, the Dolphins have become a dark horse contender in the AFC. Tua Tagovailoa has proven the doubters wrong, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill have formed a dangerous receiving duo, and the defense has been solid. But on offense, one unit has quietly become a difference-maker: the running backs. Led by the explosive Raheem Mostert and the versatile De’Von Achane, Miami’s backfield has a potent blend of power and speed that could be the key to beating the Cowboys in Week 16. We can thank our hated enemies, the Buffalo Bills, for showing us how to stop that Dallas defense; run the ball.

Mostert’s Power Surge:

Mostert has been a revelation for the Dolphins. After years of injury issues, he’s found a new home in Miami, racking up 966 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry so far in 2023. His ability to break tackles and find the end zone is a nightmare for defenses, and the Cowboys’ leaky run defense (19th in the league, allowing 117.4 yards per game) could be

particularly vulnerable. Look at Week 15 when the Buffalo Bills gashed Dallas for 266 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Mostert’s downhill running style perfectly complements Tua’s quick-passing attack, providing a much-needed change of pace and keeping the Cowboys’ defense off balance.

Achane’s Elusive Edge:

Achane is more than just a backup for Mostert. He’s a dynamic playmaker in his own right, averaging 8.5 yards per carry and showing off an impressive combination of vision and elusiveness. Achane’s shifty moves and acceleration make him a nightmare in space, especially on screen passes and jet sweeps. The Cowboys’ linebackers have struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks this season (see Josh Allen in Week 15), and Achane’s explosiveness could exploit similar mismatches. Just imagine him catching a screen pass in the flat, juking a linebacker, and racing to the end zone, lighting up the Hard Rock Stadium crowd.

The Key: Play-Action Perfection

The key to Miami’s rushing attack is Tua’s play-action game. When defenses respect the deep threat of Waddle and Hill, it opens up running lanes for Mostert and Achane. Miami ranks seventh in the league in play-action passing yards (1,842), and Tua’s completion percentage jumps from 64.3% to 72.1% on play-action attempts. Expect the Dolphins to use play-action early and often, forcing the Cowboys to commit defenders to the pass and creating running lanes for their dynamic backfield duo.

Learning from Buffalo

In Week 15, the Buffalo Bills showed the Dolphins how to exploit the Cowboys’ weaknesses on the ground. Here’s what they did: They established the run early and often. The Bills rushed 49 times, wearing down the Cowboys’ defense and keeping Dak Prescott off the field. They used play-action to open up running lanes. Tagovailoa’s play-action passing is lethal, and the Cowboys’ linebackers are susceptible to play fakes. They challenged the edges. The Bills found success running outside against Dallas.

I hope that the Dolphins will use a similar game plan to exploit the Cowboys’ defensive weaknesses in Week 16. They have the tools to do it, with Mostert’s power and Achane’s elusiveness combined with Tua’s efficient play-action passing. If the Dolphins can control the tempo on the ground, keep the Cowboys’ offense off the field, and limit Dak Prescott’s opportunities, they have a real shot at pulling off a statement victory. So buckle up, Dolphins fans, because this backfield is ready to launch Miami to a potential playoff run.

I am ready to be hurt again.

-Michael Garrity

