Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that per a league source, the Miami Dolphins are expected to explore a trade for Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Monday evening, the Colts gave permission to Taylor and his agent to seek a trade. Taylor was the 41st overall pick in the 2020 Draft. In three seasons he has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns. More on this story as it develops.

Per a league source, the Dolphins are expected to at least explore a trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been given permission to seek a trade. Not sure where this will lead, but it would make sense in that he's only 24, 1st team All Pro & NFL rush leader in '21 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 21, 2023