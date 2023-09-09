On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is back with a BONUS SHOW this week to talk about this weekend’s game between Miami and the LA Chargers. What is the recipe for Miami to win with the news that broke Friday that Terron Armstead will not play? Can they win this game without Armstead? Mike thinks so, but it would go against everything Mike McDaniel did last season with the Dolphins offense, and would he do that? Also, Chris Grier said in April that the fans are more worried about the offensive line than they are; we will re-hash that comment and look at the depth of the offensive line Miami has heading into this week and maybe the next few weeks if Armstead is out for a few weeks. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

