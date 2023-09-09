What will it take for Miami to leave Los Angeles with a win?



While there is no perfect take on this, here are a few significant changes we’ve made and what I believe it will take for the Dolphins to start the season out 1-0. With the loss of Armstead, here are some things to remember while heading into the game.



• The Injury Report – While it may be a long list, we only have four players on that report that I believe are the real worries (Terron Armstead, Elijah Campbell, Julian Bethel, and Julian Hill.)



• The addition of Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio. This has given both sides of the ball an opportunity to face some new adjustments with the mastermind of Fangio behind the wheel. He will communicate directly with Head Coach Mike McDaniel, which is a massive help for cases where he can read what the opposing defense is running, assist with potential adjustments, etc.



Now, let’s dive into what it will take for Miami to come out on top Sunday.

• The Run Game

This offense will need to run the ball much more than last season. With the right Running Backs, we should have more success in marching right down the field while allowing Tua Tagovailoa to mix in some, make some throws to his Receivers, and stretch the field on unexpected plays. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are set to play on Sunday.



• New schemes and Adjustments.

As mentioned above, with the addition of Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio, this team will look much different than last season. Plays will be run in disguise on both sides of the ball, confusing and frustrating the opposing team.



• Stop the Yards After Catch.

Last year we allowed too many Yards After the Catch; I am positive that is already a topic of discussion on the defense. This simple tactic [if executed correctly] will make a massive difference in who will be adding more points to the scoreboard.





• Tua Tagovailoa Needs To Ball Out. I believe that heading into this game, losing to the Chargers last season will provide a fire, not just for the Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with all the constant media criticism and doubt, but for the entire team. Tua will come into this game with a point to be made, and I believe he will make a statement on Sunday. With Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill at 100% this time around, I wouldn’t doubt he shares the same desire to prove to the world what this team is capable of just as much as Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.



• The Offensive Line Needs To Show Up.

With the probability of Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead being out for week one, the Depth in the Offensive Line will need to come in Sunday with the desire to show why they are in the position they’re in, why they can indeed prove that they deserve some respect on their names. This is their golden opportunity; we can only hope they share somewhat the same mentality heading into the game.