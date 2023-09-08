On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Robert are here to prepare you for Week 1 of the NFL Season and the Miami Dolphins and LA Chargers. They do a position-by-position breakdown to give you their thoughts on which team has the edge at each spot. They go over the latest injury report and talk about which key players for Miami appear to be out this week and how that affects what Miami will want to do, and Robert will give you his prediction for this game. They also will play a game of BOLD OR BULL. Don’t know what that game is? Well, tune in to this episode and find out. They will also give one stone-cold lock and one major upset around the league in Week 1.—All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

