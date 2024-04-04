Newton has a stout, rotund frame and a powerful lower half. He plays low and with superior leverage, exploding out of his stance to shoot through gaps and disrupt the pocket. Lining up primarily at the three-technique spot (the outside shoulder of the guard), he boasts extraordinary lateral burst, using that to bound from gap to gap. Newton is excellent with his hands, employing a variety of pass rush moves (including the club/rip, cross chop, long-arm stab, and hump move) to shed blocks and frequently leave opponents lunging and falling forward. He’s relentless with his bull rush, driving opponents off the line and into the quarterback’s lap. Newton is a tenacious and slippery pass rusher who is rarely stymied or stalemated. He always hustles from snap to whistle and brings an intimidating presence to the defense. When he gets a chance to hit the quarterback, he makes the most of it, unleashing devastating forearm shivers to the chest or two-hand punches to put passers on their backs.

Newton’s best when he’s rushing the passer, but he’s effective against the run, too. His ability to penetrate the line at the snap consistently disrupts rush lanes and makes ballcarriers change their path. He stacks and sheds while keeping his eyes in the backfield, discarding a block at the right moment to bring the ballcarrier down.

Newton’s aggression can be used against him, and teams look to mitigate his impact by trapping him or running screens away from his side. He brings such an attacking mindset that he doesn’t always sniff out misdirection or constraint plays, which plays into the hands of the offense. There are times when he tries to move laterally and gets slowed down and moved out of the play. He lacks prototypical size and length, and his tackle radius is smaller than average. He may need to be more disciplined with the manner in which he hits quarterbacks if he is going to avoid flags in the NFL.