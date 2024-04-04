Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. The Ringer recently put out a Mock Draft, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…
Round 1, Pick #21: Johnny “Jer’Zhan” Newton, DT -Illinois
“The Dolphins have endured a dramatic exodus of talent this offseason, and while they’ve done a good job plugging gaps with mid-tier free agent deals, a huge hole at defensive tackle remains. Both star Christian Wilkins and nose tackle Raekwon Davis are out, so plugging Johnny Newton in makes a ton of sense. Newton has the disruptive upfield traits that typified Wilkins’s play, and while he isn’t nearly as good against the run, he does have the size and quickness to become that sort of player.”