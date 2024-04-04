Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. The Ringer recently put out a Mock Draft,  and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Johnny “Jer’Zhan” Newton, DT -Illinois 

“The Dolphins have endured a dramatic exodus of talent this offseason, and while they’ve done a good job plugging gaps with mid-tier free agent deals, a huge hole at defensive tackle remains. Both star Christian Wilkins and nose tackle Raekwon Davis are out, so plugging Johnny Newton in makes a ton of sense. Newton has the disruptive upfield traits that typified Wilkins’s play, and while he isn’t nearly as good against the run, he does have the size and quickness to become that sort of player.”

 

Ringer Draft Profile

Newton has a stout, rotund frame and a powerful lower half. He plays low and with superior leverage, exploding out of his stance to shoot through gaps and disrupt the pocket. Lining up primarily at the three-technique spot (the outside shoulder of the guard), he boasts extraordinary lateral burst, using that to bound from gap to gap. Newton is excellent with his hands, employing a variety of pass rush moves (including the club/rip, cross chop, long-arm stab, and hump move) to shed blocks and frequently leave opponents lunging and falling forward. He’s relentless with his bull rush, driving opponents off the line and into the quarterback’s lap. Newton is a tenacious and slippery pass rusher who is rarely stymied or stalemated. He always hustles from snap to whistle and brings an intimidating presence to the defense. When he gets a chance to hit the quarterback, he makes the most of it, unleashing devastating forearm shivers to the chest or two-hand punches to put passers on their backs.

Newton’s best when he’s rushing the passer, but he’s effective against the run, too. His ability to penetrate the line at the snap consistently disrupts rush lanes and makes ballcarriers change their path. He stacks and sheds while keeping his eyes in the backfield, discarding a block at the right moment to bring the ballcarrier down.

Newton’s aggression can be used against him, and teams look to mitigate his impact by trapping him or running screens away from his side. He brings such an attacking mindset that he doesn’t always sniff out misdirection or constraint plays, which plays into the hands of the offense. There are times when he tries to move laterally and gets slowed down and moved out of the play. He lacks prototypical size and length, and his tackle radius is smaller than average. He may need to be more disciplined with the manner in which he hits quarterbacks if he is going to avoid flags in the NFL.

WHY HE COULD RISE

Newton is a relentless and tone-setting interior pass rusher who consistently creates havoc in opposing backfields.

WHY HE COULD FALL

He’s undersized and may need to play with a little more discipline.

NFL.com DRAFT PROFILE

Overview

Active interior defender with the potential to build on his disruptive production in college. Newton’s size and length don’t stand out, but he has shown a consistent ability to gain extension and set edges against bigger opponents. Newton is clever in setting up blockers and then beating them with sudden hand usage and foot quickness as both a run defender and a pass rusher. He’s strong enough to hold the point, but he’s not going to overwhelm NFL guards with force or power. His skill level and athleticism should create additional playmaking opportunities for him as a three-down 3-technique with early starting potential.

Strengths

  • Compact and muscular with plenty of upper-body power.
  • Loose-limbed and athletic with ability to run the field like a big defensive end.
  • Able to press and set firm edges using either hand for either gap.
  • Agility and suddenness unlock slide-and-slap move to beat guards quickly.
  • Tape shows a player capable of rushing with purpose and a plan.
  • Outstanding instincts and timing for beating blocker’s edge.
  • Foot quickness creates mismatches for plodding pass protectors.
  • Edge to edge attacking mindset creates secondary pressures and sacks.

Weaknesses

  • Tends to catch rather than jolt blockers at initial contact.
  • Needs to tighten up his shed timing as a tackler.
  • Occasionally loses rush lane integrity when searching for pressure.
  • Shaky pad level prevents consistent pocket push as power rusher.

RECENT DRAFT DAY TRADES OF THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

