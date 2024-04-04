On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is back with Ian to talk about all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They open the show with the sad news of former Miami Dolphins CB Vontae Davis from earlier this week. They then discuss the rumor that Miami has an interest in Tyler Boyd and are still waiting to hear from Odell Beckham Jr. about whether he will accept Miami’s contract offer. They then talk about the return of Kendall Lamm and how Miami is pretty much running it back with most of the same offensive line as last season for the most part, and if that will mean Miami may look at other positions in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. Or do they play a long game and draft a left tackle of the future, who may not see the field much this season? And they close the show with a game of Florida Man vs New York Guy. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

