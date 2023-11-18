The Miami Dolphins secondary could become one of the NFL’s best secondaries by the season’s end. With the returning All-Pro defensive back, Jalen Ramsey, this defense’s secondary may have their missing infinity stone to make it elite. Along with Ramsey, you have All-Pro Corner Xavien Howard, up-and-coming Jevon Holland, and UDFA gem Kader Kohou. It seems Miami has the pieces for a formidable secondary. One underrated piece that doesn’t get talked about enough is Free Safety, Deshon Elliot.

When Elliot was signed this off-season, many fans saw him as nothing more than a depth piece or a fill-in until his ex-college teammate, Brandon Jones, was healthy. I admit that I’m included in that bunch. But Elliot has taken the reins of the starting safety role next to Jevon Holland, and he’s run with it. Elliot isn’t the safety many fans wanted, but he’s the safety this team has needed. He’s reminiscent of an old-school safety who will punish ball carriers if they run his way, and he’s a sure tackler, making plenty of open-field tackles.

It’s easy for him to go under the radar with all the talent around him, and some fans may act as if what he’s brought to this team is easily replaceable. Some fans suggest that he’s barely noticeable, but in the one game he missed in Week 4, against the Buffalo Bills, his absence was felt mightily. On a play where Stefon Diggs scored a touchdown, Kader Kohou and Brandon Jones missed tackles that Deshon Elliot surely would have made. His game isn’t always pretty, but it’s effective. Anyone who just looks for stats wouldn’t find value in what Deshon Elliot does, but if you pay close attention, he’s a big part of the glue of the Miami Dolphins secondary.

In case you’d like an example, look no further than a tackle he made on former Dolphins receiver Devante Parker in Week 8 versus the New England Patriots. While Elliot ended up being fined for the hit if you ask me, it was a textbook tackle, and it mirrors the energy that Elliot brings to the secondary. Miami has been looking for the right player to complement Jevon Holland, and Deshon Elliot may just be the guy. He’s only 26 years old, so he could be the answer now and in the future.