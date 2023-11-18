The Miami Dolphins are preparing for a big game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 at the famous Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins had a break, and now they are coming back from it. They remember losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, making them want to do better in the next game against the Raiders, who have been winning their last two games.

Closer Look at the Numbers

The Dolphins are good at scoring points. They are at the top, making 31.7 points per game this season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the ball well, and the receivers he throws to are great at making sure the team scores points. The Raiders, however, find themselves in the 27th position, struggling to secure points with an average of 17.2 per game.

On the defensive front, the Dolphins reveal vulnerabilities, ranking 26th in points allowed per game at 25.0. The Raiders are good at stopping the other team from scoring. They are ranked 13th, allowing only 20.5 points. The game will spotlight Miami’s strong offense against Las Vegas’ tough defense in Week 11.

The yards gained per game further illuminate Miami’s offensive dominance, leading the league with 435.3 yards per game. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s precision passing, coupled with the dynamic playmaking of receivers like Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki, has proven to be a potent combination. In contrast, the Raiders find themselves at the bottom, ranking 31st with a meager 275.4 yards gained per game. The big difference in how much they score sets up a game where Miami can control how things go and might be super important.

Defensively, the Dolphins maintain a solid 12th position, allowing 322.4 yards per game, whereas the Raiders find themselves at the 18th spot, conceding 334.3 yards. The fight in the middle of the field is a really important part of the Week 11 game.

Records and History

The Dolphins and Raiders share a storied history marked by a series of intense and closely contested matchups. The Dolphins have won 19 times, lost 21 times and tied once against the Raiders over the years. They are always trying to be the better team. Recent years, however, have tipped in favor of the Dolphins, boasting a 6-2 record since 2010.

Hard Rock Stadium emerged as a fortress for the Dolphins in recent encounters, boasting a 3-1 record at home against the Raiders in their last four matchups. Players and fans still remember when the Dolphins didn’t quite make it in overtime during their 2021 game. Coming back to where they had a tough time, the Dolphins really want to make up for it and change things on their own home field.

Injury Concerns

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in professional sports, shaping the journey of teams and individual players alike. The Dolphins might have a bit of a tricky time because some important players are not playing, making things less certain for their game plan. Robert Hunt’s exclusion has already been confirmed, leaving a void in the offensive line. We are not sure what is going on with other important players like Robert Jones and Chase Claypool. Their situation is still not very clear.

The challenge for the Dolphins coaching staff lies in finding suitable replacements and adjusting their strategies to compensate for the absence of key contributors. How well the other players can step in and do a good job is really important for Miami to win.

On the other side of the field, the Raiders grapple with their own injury challenges. With seven players, including impactful figures like Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller, limited in practice, the roster’s depth is tested. The Raiders can do well because of their main players and because the other players who come in can fit in smoothly with the game plan.

The unpredictability of injuries adds an element of volatility to the Week 11 matchup, as both teams seek to navigate the battlefield of wellness and emerge unscathed on the other side.

Where Past Meets Present

Beyond the statistics and injury reports, the web of connections between the Dolphins and Raiders adds a layer of intrigue to this matchup. The coaches and players have a history that goes beyond being on the same team.

The Dolphins’ coach, Frank Smith, used to help the Raiders with their tight ends from 2018 to 2020. He knows a lot about how the Raiders play. Passing-game coordinator and secondary coach Renaldo Hill, with his playing days for the Raiders in 2005, adds a personal dimension to the clash. Coaches like Max McCaffrey, Lemuel Jeanpierre, and Patrick Graham have been through a lot together, making a story that goes beyond the teams they are on now.

Some players have switched between the Dolphins and Raiders. This has added more interesting stories to the game. Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold used to play for the Raiders from 2019 to 2021 and has a different view of the game. Offensive lineman Lester Cotton, having played for the Raiders from 2019 to 2022, faces his former team in a clash of loyalties.

Raiders running back Brandon Bolden, who played for the Dolphins in 2018, makes the story even more interesting. Defensive linemen John Jenkins and Adam Butler, who played for both teams, show how players can switch teams in the NFL.

The drama of coaching staff reversals unfolds as well. Raiders tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski, who currently shapes the strategy of Las Vegas, once served as the Dolphins quarterbacks coach in 2019. Similarly, Dolphins assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre held the same position for the Raiders from 2018 to 2019.

The interplay of coaching affiliations, both past and present, adds an element of strategic complexity to the Week 11 matchup. The knowledge of each other’s playbooks and tendencies creates a chess match on the sidelines, where the coaches’ decisions may hold the key to victory.

The Narrative Unfolds

As the Dolphins and Raiders prepare to battle on the field in Week 11, the symphony of storylines woven from statistics, history, injuries, and connections creates a narrative masterpiece. The experiences of players and coaches and the ups and downs of the game make a story that keeps fans and analysts interested.

Miami’s strong offense against Las Vegas’ tough defense makes the game interesting because they play in very different ways. The Dolphins and Raiders have a long history of playing against each other, and both teams really want to be remembered as the better ones in their shared history.

Injuries, whether they have already happened or might happen, make things uncertain and test how strong both teams are. People used to be on one team, and now they are on another, making the story more interesting.

As the game gets closer, everyone gets more excited, looking forward to a great football show that goes beyond just the plays in the playbook. In Week 11, the Dolphins and Raiders are not just playing against each other. They are like storytellers, adding their own part to the ongoing story of the NFL.