On the latest IT NEEDED TO BE SAID, which is part of the Vocal Podcast Network, Tyreek Hill and Julius reveal Tyreek’s relationship status, Dolphins vs. Raiders predictions, and get into the Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs drama on Twitter. The guys then recap the Buffalo Bills’ big loss to the Broncos, CeeDee Lamb’s comments about being the Top WR, Deshaun Watson haters, and Tyreek going undercover in Germany. They talk more AFC East updates & more about Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders game ahead.