After a BYE Week, the Dolphins find themselves with a two-game lead inside the AFC East heading into their Week 11 matchup vs the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike and Aaron preview this Sunday’s showdown at Hard Rock Stadium. They go over which players are returning from IR and which players were let go to make room for them on the roster; they discuss if this is a trap game for Miami as they are such big favorites this week, and they forecast where Miami falls in the landscape of the AFC East and AFC heading into the second half of the year. They also have their #OneHotTake and thoughts from the listeners. Tune in for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

