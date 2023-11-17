On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Special Guest, 2022 Miami Dolphins Fan of the Year Allie “Dolphreaky” Goodman, who has a very special announcement to make. Allie also shares her thoughts on the Dolphins being on Hard Knocks, which begins airing on Tuesday, where the Dolphins stand heading into the 2nd half of the season, and she gives her thoughts on this weekend’s game between the Raiders and Dolphins. Also, Dolphreaky plays a game of Florida Man or Vegas Guy, and she closes out the show with her prediction on which teams in the AFC will make the playoffs and where Miami will end up being seeded and what Thanksgiving is like at the “Freaky” household.—All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

