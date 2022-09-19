The Dolphins had a thrilling 42-38 comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday and a lot of players raised their level of play and were a significant factor in the win. On the other hand, there were some mistakes and errors made by people we usually don’t see them from and not all things went smoothly (especially in the first half.) So, let’s look at this week’s Stock Up-Stock Down Report for the Mami Dolphins.

STOCK UP

Tua Tagovailoa: Stock way way way up! If this were a real stock it would have split and you would be rolling in cash. 469 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, 199 passing yards, and 4 touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone. THIS WAS THE TUA WE ALL EXPECTED COMING OUT OF ALABAMA! The defense was bad, the special teams were bad, and the offense was bad in the first half. Tua put the team on his back and dragged them to a victory!

Greg Little: Yes, Greg Little stepped in at right tackle and was outstanding today. There was no drop-off at the right tackle position with Austin Jackson out today. The offensive line has been outstanding through two games this season and Greg Little has stepped in and stepped up and been great when he has been on the field. Stock up for Greg Little.

Raheem Mostert: Last week it was Chase Edmonds as the featured back for the Dolphins, this week Mostert was the man of the hour. He was a load to take down and had 51 rushing yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. He also added 28 receiving yards and 9 yards per reception.

Jaylen Waddle/Tyreek Hill: I mean DUH! These guys are so great it’s tough to say stock up because they are already blue chip stocks at a very high value, but after today they went higher. Hill 190 yards and 2 TDs. Waddle 171 yards and 2 TDs.

STOCK DOWN

Xavien Howard: WHAT. WAS. THAT! Howard looked like Noah Igbinoghene out there today. He was beaten badly numerous times and he dropped a pick-6. Not hitting the panic button by any means, but if this were a stock it had a very bad day and the stock price went down a few bucks.

Emmanuel Ogbah/Jaelan Phillips: The Ravens were down two offensive tackles and Miami’s pass rush was non-existent today. This Ravens offensive line was beaten up and injured and the Dolphins couldn’t get any consistent pass rush on Lamar Jackson.

Special Teams: Everyone involved with that opening kickoff. That was ugly. Very ugly! Letting a man go untouched on 100+ yard kickoff return for a score is unacceptable. Everyone involved in that play their stock dropped a little bit today.