The Miami Dolphins announced that RG Robert Hunt and WR Chase Claypool are Officially OUT for Sunday’s game vs the Raiders. Hunt has a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the game vs KC before the bye week as well.

Robert Hunt (hamstring) and Chase Claypool (knee) out for the Las Vegas game. Claypool had a minor knee procedure done during the bye week. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) November 17, 2023