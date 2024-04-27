Below is an updated list of Undrafted Free Agents who have agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins

Continue to check this page over the next 24 hours, as we will update it as news breaks

Former Louisville CB Storm Duck is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024

Former UTEP QB Gavin Hardison is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. pic.twitter.com/ulNzJjj8QZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024

Dolphins are signing Texas Tech DB Rayshad Williams as a UDFA, source confirmed. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 27, 2024

#Dolphins signing Florida Atlantic wide receiver Je'Quan Burton per a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2024

UCLA DL Grayson Murphy signing with the #Dolphins, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 27, 2024

TCU safety Mark Perry (4.37 speed) signing with Miami $15k Signing Bonus $150,000 P5 guaranteed per a source amidst a heavy bidding war with several NFL teams — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2024

Dolphins signing UTEP OL Andrew Meyer per league source 75K gtd 15K signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2024