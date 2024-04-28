On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom are here to break down all of the Dolphins Day 3 picks on Saturday. We talk about the trade up into Round 4 to select Running Back Jaylen Wright out of Tennessee and if Miami made the right call by making this trade. We talk about the two wide receivers added, the edge rusher, and our new safety. We discuss the undrafted free agents Miami has signed at this time and if there are any hidden gems possibly, as well as we discuss what areas of need we see on this roster and where Miami should look Post June 1st when they get $18 million of salary cap space and which free agents still out there should they be looking at to bring in. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

