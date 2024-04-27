In Rd. 7 at Pick #241, Miami Selects: Tahj Washington WR USC

NFL.com Draft Profile

Washington’s measurables could work against him during the evaluation process, but his competitiveness and consistency should balance that out somewhat. He is a slot-only prospect with ordinary burst but above-average route acumen. He rarely creates big separation windows but makes up for it with an impressive win rate on contested catches. He’s fearless into the middle of the field and is a willing run blocker out of three-wide receiver sets. Washington is a talented return man and has some real dog in him on coverage teams. He should go on Day 3 and will fight for a roster spot as a WR5 with special teams value.