In Rd. 7 at Pick #241, Miami Selects: Tahj Washington WR USC
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Washington’s measurables could work against him during the evaluation process, but his competitiveness and consistency should balance that out somewhat. He is a slot-only prospect with ordinary burst but above-average route acumen. He rarely creates big separation windows but makes up for it with an impressive win rate on contested catches. He’s fearless into the middle of the field and is a willing run blocker out of three-wide receiver sets. Washington is a talented return man and has some real dog in him on coverage teams. He should go on Day 3 and will fight for a roster spot as a WR5 with special teams value.
Strengths
- Maintained his standard of production over last four years.
- Tremendous toughness working into danger.
- Makes contested catches underneath that others his size can’t.
- Changes up speeds and keeps route intentions a secret.
- Willing to stick his nose in and get after it as a run blocker.
- Explosive punt and kick returner with talent as a gunner.
Weaknesses
- Very short arms and small hands with limited catch radius.
- Average quickness to get in and out of his breaks.
- Rarely creates big separation out of break points.
- Below-average early explosion to race past press.
- Big coverage can overtake him on downfield throws.