In Round 6, Pick #198 Miami Selects: Patrick McMorris Safety CAL
NFL.com Draft Profile
McMorris’ tape study can be a roller-coaster ride. He has good size and physicality and moves with fluidity in coverage. He has played all three safety spots and is capable of lining up over the slot. On the flip side, the speed and acceleration are fairly average in coverage. His missed tackles don’t really square with his frame and the way he plays the game. He flashes the potential to play in the league in split-safety alignments or as a sub-package option with scheme versatility. However, he needs to run well and prove he can become a more consistent tackle finisher to get his chance.
Strengths
- Plays route breaks from off-man with good bend and ready feet.
- Well-disciplined with his eyes and positioning in zone.
- Displays play recognition and anticipation underneath.
- Closes quickly downhill to perimeter throws coming to balance.
- Makes proper adjustments to pursuit angles on the move.
- Dashes into the alley looking to lay into the ball-carrier.
Weaknesses
- Eyes can be lured by play-action near the goal line.
- Average initial burst coming out of lateral transitions.
- Below-average range over the top as a high zone defender.
- Needs to drop his entry point into open-field tackles.
- Excessive number of broken tackles due to failed wrap-ups.