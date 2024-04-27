In Round 6, Pick #198 Miami Selects: Patrick McMorris Safety CAL

NFL.com Draft Profile

McMorris’ tape study can be a roller-coaster ride. He has good size and physicality and moves with fluidity in coverage. He has played all three safety spots and is capable of lining up over the slot. On the flip side, the speed and acceleration are fairly average in coverage. His missed tackles don’t really square with his frame and the way he plays the game. He flashes the potential to play in the league in split-safety alignments or as a sub-package option with scheme versatility. However, he needs to run well and prove he can become a more consistent tackle finisher to get his chance.

Strengths