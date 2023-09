It was a challenge, but Alex and Scott found some time, a glass of wine, some pizza, and wallah! A podcast in just under the season opener wire. The Two Old Dolfans are headed to the LA Takeover Tailgate and talk about that. It’s the traditional season prediction episode, and they DO NOT agree this year! Not close! They dig into the Chargers game prediction a little deeper and end with a bit about the “podcasters league” challenge.