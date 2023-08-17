If the Terron Armstead news wasn’t bad enough from Thursday’s Dolphins-Texans joint practice, undrafted free agent Brandon Pili who has been very impressive during this training camp and last week’s preseason game vs. Atlanta, injured his neck in a scary scene. The practice had to be stopped, and all the players on the field went to one knee. Pili was able to walk off the field with trainers under his own power. No further word at this time on the extent of his injury.

Pili has been very impressive so far in training camp and has a very good chance to make this Miami Dolphins team and the 53-man roster.

Dolphins DT Brandon Pili was shaken up and Dolphins-Texans practice was stopped. He walked off. Trainers were checking the back of his neck. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 17, 2023

More on this story as it develops.