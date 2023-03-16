Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting the Dolphins have re-signed CB Nik Needham on a one year deal worth under $2 million. Since joining Miami in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, Needham has been a contributor in every season. As a rookie he started 11 games for the Dolphins and had two interceptions. In 2020 he started six games and had two interceptions. In 2021 he started five games and had two interceptions. And this past year Nik played in 6 games, started five before going down with a torn Achilies tendon. When healthey he was consistently the Dolphins nickel cornerback, and he will most likely be battling Kader Kohou for that spot in training camp this August.

The #Dolphins agreed to terms with CB Nik Needham on a one-year deal worth just under $2 million, source says. Needham stays in Miami, where he's played since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2023