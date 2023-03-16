Daniel Rinehart joins Michael Fink to look at the early stages of Free Agency for our Dolphins.



Gambling Problem? Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY),

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/MI /NH /NJ/ NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply.

Bonus bets (void in NH/OR): Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. Promo code req. $200 issued as eight (8) $25 bonus bets. Bonus bets are non-cashable and cannot be withdrawn. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in any returns or winnings. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Promotional offer period ends 3/19/23 at 11:59 PM ET. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballterms

No Sweat Bet (Void in OR): Valid 1 offer per customer. Opt in req. Valid only on college basketball bets 3/13/23 – 3/19/23. First bet after opting in must lose. Paid as one (1) bonus bet based on amount of initial losing bet. Max $10 bonus bet awarded. Bonus bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballterms.