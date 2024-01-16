On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom discusses all of the hot news in the world of the Miami Dolphins in the wake of their 2023 season-ending. He gives his thoughts on what was said at the Monday press conference with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel. There was a lot discussed in regard to the future of Christian Wilkins and Tua; Tom went over all that was said and shared his thoughts on the future of those two key players. Tom then discusses Terron Armstead’s remarks about possibly retiring and Xavien Howard stating he isn’t interested in taking a pay cut. He closes the show going over Miami’s salary cap situation and biggest looming needs this offseason.—All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

